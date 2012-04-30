TEXT-S&P summary: AstraZeneca PLC

Apr 30 -

Summary analysis -- AstraZeneca PLC ----------------------- 30-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical

preparations

Mult. CUSIP6: 046353

Mult. CUSIP6: 04635P

Mult. CUSIP6: 04635R

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jul-2007 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

06-Apr-1999 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca PLC reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “excellent” business risk profile, underpinned by a blockbuster-rich drug portfolio, and its “modest” financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.