FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: AstraZeneca PLC
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2012 / 9:20 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: AstraZeneca PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- AstraZeneca PLC ----------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical

preparations

Mult. CUSIP6: 046353

Mult. CUSIP6: 04635P

Mult. CUSIP6: 04635R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jul-2007 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

06-Apr-1999 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca PLC reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “excellent” business risk profile, underpinned by a blockbuster-rich drug portfolio, and its “modest” financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.