#Credit Markets
April 30, 2012 / 9:25 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P:NAB ratings unchanged on U.K. strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 30 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘AA-/A-1+’ ratings on National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) were unchanged following the announcement today by the bank of the outcome of its U.K. strategic review. Our outlook on NAB remains stable.

Our opinion is that the transfer of GBP6.2 billion of mainly commercial real estate loans to NAB from Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale) will have a negligible impact on NAB’s group risk and funding position, at the current rating level, as it is an internal transfer of assets. Further, we retain our view that NAB’s business position is likely to remain “strong” despite the bank’s plan to embrace a slimmer business model in the U.K.; and NAB’s capitalization and earnings are likely to remain “adequate” over the short to medium term.

