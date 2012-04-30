FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2012 / 9:30 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 30 -

Summary analysis -- PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. 30-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 69364V

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Aug-2004 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

08-Oct-2003 BBB+/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. (PTTEP) reflects the Thailand-based company’s strategic importance to PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--) and the government of Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1). The rating also reflects PTTEP’s strong domestic position and solid profitability and cash flow-generating capability. We assess the company’s business risk profile as “satisfactory”.

The company’s dependence on PTT for almost all its revenue, and its aggressive growth plans partly offset these strengths. PTTEP is also exposed to execution risk for the development of its substantial proven but undeveloped fields, and related heavy capital requirements.

