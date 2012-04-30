TEXT-S&P summary: Flughafen Zurich AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

Summary analysis -- Flughafen Zurich AG -------------------- 30-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Apr-2012 A/-- A/--

13-Apr-2011 A-/-- A-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Flughafen Zurich AG (FZAG), the owner and operator of Zurich Airport, reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of FZAG’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of ‘a-', and the moderate likelihood of extraordinary support by the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable/--), the largest single shareholder.