TEXT-S&P summary: Flughafen Zurich AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Flughafen Zurich AG -------------------- 30-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Apr-2012 A/-- A/--
13-Apr-2011 A-/-- A-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Flughafen Zurich AG (FZAG), the owner and operator of Zurich Airport, reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of FZAG’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of ‘a-', and the moderate likelihood of extraordinary support by the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable/--), the largest single shareholder.