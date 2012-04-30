FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Flughafen Zurich AG
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Flughafen Zurich AG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Flughafen Zurich AG -------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Apr-2012 A/-- A/--

13-Apr-2011 A-/-- A-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Flughafen Zurich AG (FZAG), the owner and operator of Zurich Airport, reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of FZAG’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of ‘a-', and the moderate likelihood of extraordinary support by the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable/--), the largest single shareholder.

