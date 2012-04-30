FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops South Oil LLP's international ratings
April 30, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops South Oil LLP's international ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn South Oil LLP’s Ratings as follows:

Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): ‘B’

Senior Unsecured local currency rating: ‘B’

The ratings are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage. Fitch is maintaining and has affirmed the company’s National Long-term and National Senior Unsecured ratings at ‘BB(kaz)'. Outlook on the National Long-term rating is Stable.

