TEXT-Fitch drops South Oil LLP's international ratings

Apr 30 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn South Oil LLP’s Ratings as follows:

Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): ‘B’

Senior Unsecured local currency rating: ‘B’

The ratings are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage. Fitch is maintaining and has affirmed the company’s National Long-term and National Senior Unsecured ratings at ‘BB(kaz)'. Outlook on the National Long-term rating is Stable.