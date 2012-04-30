TEXT-S&P summary: Novosibirsk (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Novosibirsk (City of) ------------------------- 30-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/-- Country: Russia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Mar-2011 BB/-- BB/--

21-Mar-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on the Russian City of Novosibirsk are constrained by what Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ regards as the city’s limited financial flexibility and predictability and low economic productivity. These constraints are mitigated by Novosibirsk’s moderate debt; prudent debt management, resulting in a favorable debt profile; and relatively diverse economy.

Novosibirsk’s post-crisis revenue recovery (tax and operating grants) coupled with reasonable cost containment should allow it to report a moderate budgetary performance in 2012-2014, in our view. This is despite some relaxation of spending triggered by a preelection hike in public salaries and other operating spending in 2011, especially in the fourth quarter of the year. With currently lower pressure on the operating budget, our base-case scenario foresees Novosibirsk reporting operating surpluses of about 2% on average in the medium term.

Continued and expanding capital support from Novosibirsk Oblast and federal budgets via subsidies and loans will likely help the city maintain capital spending at more than 25% of total expenditures. Recovering property markets will also contribute positively to capital revenues. Because of these factors, we think Novosibirsk will have only moderate deficits after capital accounts of some 5% of total revenues in 2012-2013.

For this reason, tax-supported debt is likely stay lower than 45% of consolidated operating revenues through to 2014, which we see as modest by international standards.

As with other Russian local and regional governments, Novosibirsk’s financial predictability and flexibility is severely limited because the federal government regulates tax rates and shares and distributes responsibilities to different layers of government. We still regard Russia’s institutional frameworks as “developing and unbalanced” as defined in our criteria (see “The System For Russia’s Regions Is Developing And Unbalanced,” published Oct. 21, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Novosibirsk’s economy continues to recover. However, wealth levels are still only slightly above the Russian average. The city’s economy suffers from low productivity, especially in the industrial sector, and the state of the municipal infrastructure is poor, with a number of bottleneck issues such as obsolete transport, utilities, and housing. These constraints are mitigated by Novosibirsk’s status as Russia’s third largest city and a regional economic center, with important service, transport, and research and development (R&D) sectors, which in our view help support the city’s economic potential.