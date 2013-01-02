TEXT-S&P summary: Caisse Nationale des Autoroutes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 02 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Caisse Nationale des Autoroutes --------------- 02-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Bridge, tunnel, &

elevated highway

Mult. CUSIP6: F13094

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2012 AA+/-- AA+/--

04-Mar-1977 AAA/-- AAA/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ rating on French toll-road financing agency Caisse Nationale des Autoroutes (CNA) reflects that on the sovereign.

We consider CNA to be a government-related entity (GRE), and believe there is an “almost certain” likelihood that the Republic of France (AA+/Neg /A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CNA in the event of financial distress despite the company’s progressive transformation from a financing vehicle into a debt-amortization vehicle. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of an almost certain likelihood of extraordinary government support hinges on our assessment of CNA‘s:

-- ”Integral“ link with its sole owner, the French government. This link is underpinned by the French Ministry of Transport’s close monitoring of CNA, as the latter could be seen as a branch of the transport ministry, by the lack of political willingness for its privatization, and by CNA’s status as an ”etablissement public a caractere administrative (EPA), which confers on the state a legal obligation to ultimately assume CNA’s liabilities. Although this obligation falls short of a timely, callable guarantee, we believe that the state would provide timely support if necessary. This is because of CNA’s importance and status, and because the government would have significant economic and reputational incentives to support CNA if one of the toll road operators (TROs) were to default. We are aware of processes that alert the French state to any situation whereby tight liquidity at the TROs could affect CNA. Moreover, the TROs’ regulatory counterpart is the French state, which provides a strong additional incentive for the TROs to honor their debt obligations to CNA.

-- “Critical” role as a not-for-profit entity operating on behalf of the French government. CNA remains the largest lender to have funded the development of the French highway network, including tunnel operators and TROs (together the “concessionaires”). Although the TROs can no longer access CNA for funding, CNA will continue financing the needs of France’s main tunnel operators. We understand that at this stage there are no plans to change CNA’s role or missions. We expect the company to continue to operate on a much-reduced scale, as it began to do in the first half of 2010, as it will only finance tunnel operators whose financing needs are limited compared with the largest TRO‘s.

We understand that the French government continues to have no intention of changing the mission, status, and functioning of CNA.

Created in 1963 for an unlimited duration, CNA’s mission was to obtain long-term financial resources from domestic and foreign capital markets, and lend on the proceeds to the toll road concessionaires at the same cost and on identical terms. The TRO’s have been privatized, except for two smaller tunnel operators, and can no longer benefit from CNA’s privileged market access as the central government financing arm since 2010. Only the two smaller tunnel operators continue to benefit from such privileged access, but funding needs are very limited. Consequently, CNA has become a debt-amortization vehicle, and we believe that CNA’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), is no longer relevant. Therefore, we are no longer assessing the SACP on CNA.

CNA’s debt, which peaked at about EUR22.3 billion in 2002, dropped to EUR11.5 billion by December 2011, and we anticipate that it will reach about EUR10.3 billion by the end of 2012, including the EUR90 million bond issued in the course of 2012 to fund the tunnel operators. The company’s outstanding debt should continue to decline, as CNA’s policy is to limit its new issues to the funding of tunnel operators, whose funding needs are limited compared with past issues for the TROs.

Liquidity

CNA’s adequate liquidity relies on our expectation of strong ongoing, extraordinary, sufficient, and timely support from the French government when needed.

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of EUR1.5 million on June 30, 2012 have traditionally been negligible compared with CNA’s total assets, outstanding debt, and annual debt service. CNA has no explicit liquidity policy. However, this is mitigated, in our view, because CNA’s debt is ultimately the state’s responsibility.

CNA’s liquidity position also reflects those of the TROs and tunnel operators, because they transfer the funds necessary to cover its financial obligations to CNA two weeks before they are due. We consider this period to be very short if the TRO’s faced difficulties in repaying CNA. We understand, however, that since CNA’s creation the French tunnel and toll-road operators have consistently complied with this obligation. We anticipate that the timely provision of funds will continue. In the absence of liquidity lines, we also consider that the state would provide liquidity, if necessary. Although the state does not have any formal or explicit mechanism for ensuring CNA’s liquidity, we consider that the state’s public debt fund (“caisse de la dette publique”; CDP), would intervene in a timely manner in case of liquidity stress.

CNA plans to pay back an average of about EUR2 billion of principal and interest each year up to 2018. We understand that amortization after 2018 will be negligible.

The TROs’ liquidity has generally remained resilient in the adverse macroeconomic environment. However, we believe that the state would provide CNA with liquidity if necessary, given CNA’s importance for, and link with, the French government.

Outlook

The negative outlook mirrors that on France and reflects our expectation that CNA will retain its critical role to and integral link with the French state. We expect the ratings on CNA to move in line with those on France. Any indication of a weakening of CNA’s critical role or integral link with the central government would likely lead to a negative rating action on CNA. However, we currently believe that such a scenario is highly unlikely.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010