#Basic Materials
April 30, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Bayer AG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Bayer AG -------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Positive/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical

preparations

Mult. CUSIP6: 00809@

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Apr-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

11-Jul-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based pharmaceuticals, polymers, and agrochemicals conglomerate Bayer AG reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s strong business risk profile. This arises from Bayer’s sizable presence in pharmaceuticals and excellent market positions in agrochemicals and high-performance plastics. In addition, the group benefits from business diversification. Theoretically, this can balance earnings volatility between the pharmaceuticals division, which can be exposed to pricing pressure and patent expiries, and the agrochemicals and high-performance plastics divisions, which can suffer from seasonal and cyclical demand weakness. The group has strong and promising products in the late stage of development pipeline, which when completed would generate robust revenues for the company.

