TEXT-S&P ratings - China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd.

Apr 30 -

Ratings -- China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. ----------------------- 30-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: CCC-/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Forest products

Mult. CUSIP6: 16946L

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Aug-2011 CCC-/-- CCC-/--

06-May-2011 CC/-- CC/--

02-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 7.75% Sr Unsecd nts due 11/17/2015 CCC- 04-Aug-2011