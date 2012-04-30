FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd.
#Basic Materials
April 30, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. ----------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC-/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Forest products

Mult. CUSIP6: 16946L

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Aug-2011 CCC-/-- CCC-/--

06-May-2011 CC/-- CC/--

02-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 7.75% Sr Unsecd nts due 11/17/2015 CCC- 04-Aug-2011

