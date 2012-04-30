TEXT-S&P ratings - China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. ----------------------- 30-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: CCC-/Negative/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Forest products
Mult. CUSIP6: 16946L
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Aug-2011 CCC-/-- CCC-/--
06-May-2011 CC/-- CC/--
02-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$300 mil 7.75% Sr Unsecd nts due 11/17/2015 CCC- 04-Aug-2011