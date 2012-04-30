TEXT-S&P cuts Santander UK LT rating & affirms ST;outlook stable

Rationale

The rating actions reflect the downgrade of SanUK’s parent, Spanish bank Banco Santander S.A. (Santander) in light of the downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). They further reflect our view that, as a result, the parent’s capacity to provide support to SanUK has reduced. However, in our opinion, the creditworthiness of SanUK is less affected than that of the parent because of its business focus in the United Kingdom (unsolicited, AAA/Stable/A-1+) and “high” systemic importance within the “supportive” U.K. banking sector.

Under our rating methodology, to determine the rating on overseas bank subsidiaries, such as SanUK, we apply notches of uplift over and above the subsidiary’s own stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for either group support or extraordinary domestic government support, whichever leads to the higher outcome.

Until today, we factored in three notches of group support, reflecting our view of SanUK’s “core” status to Santander. The “core” status remains unchanged, but the downgrade of the rating on Santander to ‘A-’ leaves scope for only one notch of group support to be factored into the counterparty credit ratings on SanUK. We therefore factor in two notches for potential future U.K. government support into the ratings instead.

Our assessment of SanUK’s “high” systemic importance to the U.K. primarily reflects its very strong market position in U.K. residential mortgages and savings. The rating also reflects our unchanged assessment of SanUK’s SACP at ‘bbb+'. This reflects its ‘bbb+’ anchor, “adequate” business position, “moderate” capital and earnings, “strong” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. In addition, we note that SanUK reported a solid 11.7% core Tier 1 capital ratio at end-March 2012. In our view, its financial prospects are linked to the U.K. environment in which it operates, rather than the fortunes of the wider group. We understand that SanUK’s funding arrangements are not intertwined with those of the parent. Furthermore, in our view SanUK’s regulation by the U.K. Financial Services Authority would likely prevent it from providing support to the parent that would impair its own financial strength.

Under our criteria, we incorporate government support into our ratings on U.K. banks’ senior obligations, but not for their subordinated obligations. Therefore, we now rate SanUK’s dated subordinated obligations one notch below its ‘bbb+’ SACP, and its hybrid instruments two notches below the SACP. This reflects the group’s reduced capacity to provide SanUK with support and is in line with our standard notching for U.K. banks’ subordinated instruments. We note that while Santander’s hybrid instruments include an earnings trigger for mandatory deferral of coupon payments, SanUK’s rated hybrid instruments do not.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that SanUK’s SACP is likely to remain resilient despite moderate earnings pressures in 2012, helped by continued solid underwriting. We also expect the bank’s funding and liquidity profile to remain broadly unchanged and its organic loan growth rate to moderate, easing pressure on capital. In addition, we would not expect to downgrade SanUK if the ratings on Santander were lowered by a further notch.

We could take negative rating action if we saw pressure on SanUK’s SACP, for example from a greater-than-expected and sustained weakening in earnings performance, or a material weakening of the balance sheet.

Ratings Score Snapshot

SACP bbb+

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Adequate 0

Capital and Earnings Moderate -1

Risk Position Strong +1

Funding Average 0

Liquidity Adequate

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Outlook: Stable

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Santander UK PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A+/Negative/A-1

Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1 A+/A-1

Senior Unsecured A A+

Subordinated BBB A-

Junior Subordinated BBB- BBB

Preferred Stock BBB- BBB

Preference Stock BBB- BBB

Abbey National Capital Trust I

Preferred Stock BBB- BBB

Abbey National Treasury Services PLC

Senior Unsecured* A A+

Abbey National Treasury Services PLC (Hong Kong branch)

Certificate Of Deposit* A/A-1 A+/A-1

Ratings Affirmed

Abbey National North America LLC

Commercial Paper* A-1

Abbey National Treasury Services PLC

Commercial Paper* A-1

*Guaranteed by Santander UK PLC.