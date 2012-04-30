FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Citation Insurance Co. (MA)
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Citation Insurance Co. (MA)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Citation Insurance Co. (MA) ---------------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United States

Local currency A-/Negative/-- State/Province: Massachusetts

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2012 A-/-- --/--

06-Jun-2011 A+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 17-Jan-2012

