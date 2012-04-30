TEXT-S&P cuts Mapfre Group Core Entities and holding company

We regard Mapfre’s U.S. operations--Commerce Insurance Co. and Citation Insurance Co. and their intermediate holding company, Mapfre USA Corp.--as “strategically important”. Commerce and Citation have stand-alone credit profiles of ‘a-', and we have affirmed the ‘A-’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on these entities. We have also affirmed our ‘BBB’ long-term counterparty credit rating on Mapfre USA. We have revised to negative our outlook on all three U.S. entities.

Rationale

The rating actions on the various Mapfre Group entities follow our lowering of the long- and short-term ratings on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2).

Under our criteria, our view of country risk generally constrains our ratings on an insurer. Following the sovereign rating action, Mapfre Group’s country risk has, in our view, increased. Over 40% of the EUR19.6 billion business written by the group is in its domestic market and over 50% of its EUR38.0 billion reported invested assets are invested there.

However, we estimate that Mapfre’s exposure, in terms of revenues and assets, to the U.S., Brazil, and other countries with sovereign local currency ratings of ‘A-’ or higher is close to 40%. We estimate a further 35% of the Mapfre group’s policyholder liabilities are held by entities domiciled outside Spain.

Accordingly, although we continue to assess Mapfre group’s exposure to Spanish country risk as high, under our criteria (see “Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions”, published on June 14, 2011), we allow a one-notch rating differential between the ratings on Mapfre and the Spanish sovereign ratings. This is based on the current rating level of Spain, current Mapfre’s geographic diversification in countries rated higher than Spain, and the sensitivity of the insurance sector to country risk, which we regard as high.

The ratings on the Mapfre Group’s core operating entities reflect the group’s leading competitive position in Spain and Latin America, its strong operating performance, and its strong capitalization, the last of which has not been much affected by the sovereign downgrade. The ratings also reflect our view that the Mapfre Group’s management track record is a positive factor for the ratings.

These factors are partially offset by the difficult economic and financial climate in Spain.

outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on our long-term rating on Spain and our view that Mapfre’s country risk could weaken further if we were to lower the sovereign rating further.

We could lower the ratings on Mapfre’s core operating subsidiaries if we were to lower the ratings on Spain or if there were a significant weakening in Mapfre’s business risk and financial risk profile. Conversely, we would most likely revise the outlook to stable if the outlook on the Kingdom of Spain were to be revised to stable. We currently regard positive rating action as unlikely.

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Mapfre Global Risks, Compania Internacional de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A.

Mapfre Re, Compania de Reaseguros, S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/-- A/Negative/--

Financial Strength Rating A-/Negative/-- A/Negative/--

Mapfre S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB+/Negative/--

Subordinated BB+ BBB-

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Citation Insurance Co. (MA)

Commerce Insurance Co.

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/--

Mapfre U.S.A. Corp.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/--

Senior Unsecured BBB-