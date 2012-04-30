TEXT-S&P ratings - Mapfre S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Mapfre S.A. -------------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain

Local currency BBB/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

0-Apr-2012 BBB/-- --/--

17-Jan-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

17-Oct-2011 A/-- --/--

02-Jul-2007 A+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR700 mil var rate callable sub hybrid due

07/24/2037 BB+ 30-Apr-2012