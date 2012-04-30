TEXT-S&P ratings - Mapfre S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Mapfre S.A. -------------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain
Local currency BBB/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Surety insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
0-Apr-2012 BBB/-- --/--
17-Jan-2012 BBB+/-- --/--
17-Oct-2011 A/-- --/--
02-Jul-2007 A+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR700 mil var rate callable sub hybrid due
07/24/2037 BB+ 30-Apr-2012