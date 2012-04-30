TEXT-S&P rtgs-Mapfre Global Risks, Compania Internacional de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Mapfre Global Risks, Compania Internacional de Seguros y 30-Apr-2012

Reaseguros S.A.

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Apr-2012 A-/-- --/--

17-Jan-2012 A/-- --/--

17-Oct-2011 AA-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 30-Apr-2012