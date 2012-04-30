FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ups rtgs on CLO BACCHUS 2006-2 class D & E nts
April 30, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ups rtgs on CLO BACCHUS 2006-2 class D & E nts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 30 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed BACCHUS 2006-2’s performance by conducting credit and cash flow analyses, and applying our relevant criteria.

-- Following our assessment, we have raised our ratings on the class D and class E notes.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2A, A-2B, B, and C notes.

-- BACCHUS 2006-2 is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on BACCHUS 2006-2 PLC’s class D and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2A, A-2B, B, and C notes (see list below).

BACCHUS 2006-2 is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

