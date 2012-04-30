TEXT-S&P ratings - Monier Group

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- Monier Group ------------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Apr-2012 B-/-- B-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR150 mil var/fixed rate bank ln B+ 30-Apr-2012

EUR54.2 mil var/fixed rate bank ln due

03/16/2015 B- 30-Apr-2012