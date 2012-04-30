FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: OXEA S.a.r.l.
April 30, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: OXEA S.a.r.l.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- OXEA S.a.r.l. --------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jun-2010 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Luxembourg-based intermediate chemicals company OXEA S.a.r.l. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of OXEA’s business risk profile as “fair” and its financial risk profile as “aggressive.” The latter continues to act as the main constraint on the ratings and takes into account the group’s financial policy, which aims over time to optimize returns to shareholders according to the group’s operational and financial performance, as well as to financial market conditions.

