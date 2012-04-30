FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Reliance Industries Ltd.
#Basic Materials
April 30, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Reliance Industries Ltd. ---------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Plastics

materials and

resins

Mult. CUSIP6: 759470

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Nov-2005 BBB/-- BBB/--

02-Feb-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on India-based Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) reflects the company’s strong competitive position and good business diversity. RIL’s large cash flows and low leverage are additional rating strengths. The company’s vulnerability to the cyclical nature of its industries and commodity prices; its exposure to India’s country and regulatory risks, and its aggressive growth strategy offset the above strengths.

