TEXT-S&P summary: The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

Summary analysis -- The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee 30-Apr-2012

Corp.

CREDIT RATING: Country: Kuwait

Foreign currency AA/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Mar-2010 --/-- AA/--

27-Mar-2008 --/-- AA-/--

Rationale

The ratings on the autonomous Arab supranational organization, The Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. (Dhaman) reflect its very strong capitalization and excellent balance-sheet characteristics, which fully support the company’s business as export credit and investment risk insurer for the Arab states. These strengths are accompanied by the benefits of its status as a multilateral development finance institution, reflecting its ownership by 21 governments in the Arab region, and four Arab panregional funds. Its overtly political/economic development role for the Arab region provides strong financial flexibility.

As is typical of highly rated supranationals, Dhaman is very strongly capitalized. It has very high quality of capital and uses no debt finance. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses its current capital adequacy as extremely strong; on Dec. 31, 2011, it had a net worth equivalent to 22% (2010; 26%) of total annual insured exposure and 76% (2010; 63%) of outstanding insured commitments at that date.

We expect Dhaman to break even at the trading level, and do not expect the value of shareholder funds to decline beyond 10%; if it did so, it would only be in response to extreme investment value volatility. However, we do not view capital volatility as a key concern because of the mandated controls over underwriting exposure volumes, which we expect to ensure that capitalization remains very strong.

Dhaman has strong financial flexibility, reflecting its supranational status. The ultimate beneficiaries of its core business activities of investment risk insurance and export credit guarantees are its member government states. The six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries hold 22% of the company’s shares directly, and sovereign-owned pan-Arab funds hold 53%. Ownership is stable and not likely to change materially. We expect Dhaman’s members to respond to future capital and liquidity needs.

We note that those states most affected by the wave of revolutionary demonstrations and protests known as the “Arab Spring” in 2011 hold less than 9% of total issued equity. These events caused no meaningful operational issues for Dhaman either in 2011, or in 2012 to date. Based on both precedent and the economic and political situation, we do not anticipate that any shareholders would, or could, unite to block Dhaman’s operational developments to the detriment of its financial strength.

Dhaman has very strong liquidity. Liquid assets on Dec. 31, 2011, covered 58% (2010; 68%) of gross outstanding insured exposures, before any reinsurance or country recoveries. Though this level of coverage will likely continue to decline as business volume increases, it will remain strong relative to likely incurred losses, and better than 45% of outstanding exposures.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that the ongoing political upheavals in some member states, to which Dhaman has been heavily exposed in terms of insured transactions, no longer represent material risks of increased underwriting loss with uncertain recovery prospects.

At the current stage of its operational development, we consider positive rating action to be remote. We could lower the ratings if we observe a significant weakening in the relationship between capital and risk beyond mandated levels, and any lack of cohesion between corporate strategy and among its members.

