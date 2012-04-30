TEXT-Fitch migrates Kiri Industries to non-monitored category

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Kiri Industries Limited’s (KIL) ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’ National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. The rating will now appear as ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of KIL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also classified KIL’s following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- Proposed INR1,000m non-convertible debentures programme: migrated to ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’

- INR666.4m long-term loans: migrated to ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’

- INR1,700m fund-based bank limits: migrated to ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’

- INR365m non-fund-based bank limits: migrated to ‘Fitch A2+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A2+(ind)'