TEXT-S&P summary: SNS REAAL N.V.

We assess SRIO at ‘A’ on a stand-alone basis. The stand-alone ratings on SRIO reflect our view of its strong position in the Dutch market, diversification across life and non-life classes of business, strong investment profile and asset-liability management (ALM), and strong capitalization. Offsetting these positives are the group’s operating performance in the challenging Dutch market and its financial flexibility, which we view as weaker than the other rating factors. We believe operating conditions in the Dutch life market remain challenging and, along with the low interest rate environment, will impair the insurance operations’ future profitability. The group’s ultimate commitment to repay the Dutch government constrains our assessment of the group’s future operating performance and capitalization.

Standard & Poor’s assesses SNS Bank’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at ‘bbb’. We base this on the ‘a-’ anchor for commercial banks operating only in the Netherlands, as well as the company’s “adequate” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “weak” risk position, and “average” funding and “adequate liquidity”, as our criteria define these terms.

Our assessment of SNS Bank’s business position as adequate primarily reflects our view of the bank’s sound retail and small and midsize enterprise (SME) franchise in The Netherlands. With total assets of EUR81 billion at end-2011, SNS Bank is The Netherlands’ fourth-largest bank. SNS Bank’s capital and earnings position is adequate, in our view. This assessment is based mainly on our expectation that the bank’s capital ratio before diversification adjustments, as measured by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, will remain in a 8%-9% range in the next 18 months, even after assuming a repayment by the bank of its share of the Core Tier 1 securities received by SNS REAAL from the government. The forecast assumes a continued decrease in the property finance book and an earnings capacity constrained by still-elevated property-related loan impairment charges, despite the improvement achieved after 2010, and a weak near-term economic outlook. We consider SNS Bank’s risk position to be weak, primarily reflecting the substantial loan losses caused by the bank’s property finance activities and some concentration in this sector. While it now accounts for a smaller 14% of total lending, commercial property loans still generated around 70% of impairment charges in 2011. Our assessment of the bank’s risk position could improve to “moderate” once loan losses are set to normalize to a level where the bank again starts to generate capital. Our assessment of the bank’s funding and liquidity reflects the rapid decrease in the bank’s reliance on wholesale funding, and significant liquidity buffer, which has been supported by the participation in the Long-Term Refinancing Operations (LTROs) of the European Central Bank in December 2011 and February 2012 amidst difficult market conditions.

Notably, we classify SNS Bank has having “moderate” systemic importance in The Netherlands, a country we view as “supportive” of its banking system, as defined by our criteria, although the notch of support factored into our counterparty credit rating on SNS Bank is attributable to its status as a “core” subsidiary of the SNS REAAL group.

The lower ratings on SNS REAAL and REAAL Verzekeringen (compared with the group’s operating entities) reflect their status as nonoperational holding companies. As such, their debt-servicing capabilities are almost wholly dependent on distributions from their subsidiaries.

Overall we consider the group to be adequately capitalized, with sound insurance and banking capitalization partly mitigated by double leverage at SNS REAAL. The solvency ratio of the life insurance operations was 234% at end-2011, and that of the non-life operations 434%, while the bank reported a Core Tier 1 ratio of 9.2%. Group double leverage stood at 114% at the same date. We consider that a good level of capital fungibility between banking and insurance operations has been demonstrated over time. We consider this fungibility as beneficial for the group rating. Given still-relatively-moderate internal capital generation prospects at the group level for 2012, further risk-weighted asset reductions will be key in preparing the group for the reimbursement of the Core Tier 1 securities it received from the government in late 2008, which hampers the group’s overall financial flexibility.

Outlook

The outlook on SNS REAAL and its core subsidiaries is stable. It takes into consideration our expectation that the insurance operations should maintain a sound underlying performance. It also balances our view that, while the bank’s earnings are likely to remain under material short-term pressure, we believe that the bank’s capital position should continue to benefit from the continued reduction in property-related exposures.

We could lower the ratings on SNS REAAL and its core subsidiaries in the event of a material reduction in the insurance operations’ contribution to group underlying earnings, or if asset disposals were to weaken the group’s business profile, or if the group’s capitalization were to significantly deteriorate. We could also lower the ratings if the bank’s liquidity position were to weaken.

A large reduction in the bank’s impairment charges to a level supportive of meaningful capital generation by the bank would likely lead us to revise our risk position score to “moderate”. If this were combined with a stable earnings profile by the insurance sister operations, we could consider raising our ratings on the group and its core entities.

