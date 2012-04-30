TEXT-S&P summary: Vodacom Group Ltd.

The ratings on Vodacom are supported by the group’s resilient and leading position in the maturing South African mobile telephony market. Rating strengths also include the group’s sustained solid free cash flow (FCF) generation and moderately leveraged balance sheet.

However, our expectations of increasing competition and adverse regulatory changes over the next few years in South Africa constrain the ratings. Additional credit quality constraints include sizable infrastructure investment requirements and growing exposure to higher-than-average political, operational, and currency risks in the countries in which Vodacom operates outside South Africa.

On Sept. 30, 2011, Vodacom reported gross consolidated financial debt of South African rand (ZAR) 11.7 billion (about $1.5 billion), of which about 87% was denominated in rand.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We believe Vodacom should retain a clear leading position in the South African domestic mobile market over the next twelve months, with around 50% market share, and continue to benefit from sound growth prospects, particularly in the mobile broadband segment.

That said, Vodacom faces increasingly challenging market conditions in South Africa. We expect higher competition in the coming year as Telkom S.A. Ltd. (BBB/Negative/--) and Cell C (Pty) Ltd. (B-/Positive/--) are rolling out or upgrading their networks and marketing aggressive pricing offers, in particular in data products. We believe that Vodacom will also be affected by the regulator’s planned cuts to mobile termination rates until 2013, as Vodacom is a net receiver of interconnections. However, partly mitigating these factors are the resulting lower tariffs, which we believe could lead to increased customer usage.

We believe that the group’s profitability is sound, though lower than that of other leading operators in emerging markets. EBITDA margin was about 33% for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2011, flat compared with the same period in 2010. We think the group’s ongoing cost efficiency measures should support this margin, but do not foresee significant profitability improvement given the risk of an overall downward trend in average revenue per user (ARPU). We expect Vodacom’s percentage EBITDA margin to move toward the low to-mid-30s range over the next two years, and that the group will carefully manage the various challenges of its international operations by adopting a prudent financial policy to mitigate country risk.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect Vodacom to report resilient cash flow generation over the next twelve months, underpinned by sound profitability and high cash conversion. Vodacom generated strong free operating cash flow (FOCF) of ZAR3.9 billion in the six months ended Sept. 30, 2011. Under our base-case scenario, we project that Vodacom’s FOCF for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2012, and March 31, 2013, will be about ZAR8 billion annually. We expect Vodacom’s network investment to remain sizable, notably to facilitate the expansion of its transmission capacity and radio access networks in response to escalating data traffic.

Credit metrics are solid, with fully adjusted funds from operations to debt of 78.3% and moderate-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA of 0.9x in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011.

We believe that the group’s discretionary cash flow (DCF; calculated as FOCF minus shareholder returns), could turn slightly negative in fiscal 2013 as a result of Vodacom’s increasingly aggressive annual dividend payouts. Nevertheless, we do not expect the group to considerably increase its debt to fund increased shareholder returns.

We anticipate that Vodacom will maintain a strong market position over the next 12 months and demonstrate operating resilience and sound profitability in its domestic mobile operations. This should enable it to continue to generate strong cash flow from operations.

We view Vodacom’s maintenance of a conservative capital structure, including an adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of below 2.0x, as likely to remain consistent with the current ‘zaAA-’ rating (South African national scale long-term). Given the group’s solid positive FOCF generation, it has some headroom to offset unexpected operating setbacks or future acquisitions, if appropriately timed and executed.

We could lower the rating if the group’s operating measures or business positions significantly weakened or if the group introduced a more aggressive financial policy, which could lead to persistently weaker cash flow generation and credit measures. Additionally, we could consider a downgrade if Vodacom’s liquidity remained, over a lengthy period, below levels that we believe are adequate.

Given Vodacom’s business risk profile characteristics, which include a strong market position in a competitive, mature market and international operations with weak credit quality, we are unlikely to raise the ratings in the medium term.

Liquidity

Vodacom’s liquidity is “adequate,” as our criteria define the term, based on its position on Dec 31, 2011. We estimate the group’s coverage of the next 12 months’ liquidity needs by sources to be about 1.2x. Given our anticipation that Vodacom’s DCF could turn negative by fiscal year 2013, we believe that Vodacom’s ability to match its future liquidity needs with medium- or long-term funding will be an integral factor for sustaining its adequate liquidity assessment.

On Dec 31, 2011, liquidity was supported by:

-- ZAR3.034 billion of cash and cash equivalents.

-- Access to about ZAR2.150 billion under undrawn committed credit facilities. In addition, the group had ZAR2.6 billion of undrawn uncommitted lines. However, we understand that Vodacom has to roll over most of these lines on a yearly basis. Thus, to our knowledge, the group does not currently hold any long-term committed credit facilities, which we believe is negative from a financial flexibility standpoint.

-- Continued solid unadjusted operating cash flow after tax and interest generation (at or above ZAR15 billion, unadjusted, according to our baseline scenario, for the next twelve months).

We view these sources as sufficient, although not ample, to cover:

-- About ZAR3.5 billion in short-term debt consisting mostly of short-term borrowings rolled over on a yearly basis, and of commercial papers with 3-months maturity.

-- Continued sizable capital expenditures (capex), which we believe could increase, compared with the ZAR6.6 billion reported in the 12 months ended March 31, 2011.

-- An increase in shareholder returns, following Vodacom’s revised dividend policy.

Our calculations of Vodacom’s ratio of estimated liquidity sources to estimated liquidity uses do not include Vodacom’s uncommitted lines, even though we view Vodacom’s bank support as strong, particularly in the context of the group’s currently modest debt leverage.

In our opinion, Vodacom’s management may be looking at lengthening its debt maturity profile. We believe that Vodacom could potentially accomplish this by accessing local capital markets--the group created a ZAR10 billion domestic medium-term note program in 2011--in particular to refinance its bank debt falling due in 2013. We also take into account the group’s flexibility related to its network investments and shareholder returns, assuming both could be lowered in the event of tightening liquidity, ample covenant headroom, and solid relationships with banks.

Part of Vodacom’s outstanding bank debt carries financial covenants. For example, the group must maintain on a rolling 12-month basis a maximum net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.0x and coverage of net interest to EBITDA of at least 3.5x. We believe the group to be comfortably compliant with these covenants.

