TEXT-S&P places Abertis and French subsidiaries on watch neg

The CreditWatch placement on Abertis follows our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to ‘BBB+/A-2’ from ‘A/A-1’ on April 26, 2012, and reflects our view of weakening economic conditions in Spain, where infrastructure operator Abertis derives about one-half of its earnings. See “Ratings On Spain Lowered To ‘BBB+/A-2’ On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative,” for more details.

We estimate a 1.5% contraction in Spanish GDP in 2012, and attach 40% probability to GDP declining by 4% from 2011. We anticipate that Abertis’ operations in Spain will continue to be hampered by the depressed economy and high unemployment, and their effects on consumer sentiment. In the first quarter of 2012, traffic volumes on Abertis’ Spanish toll roads declined by 9.0% compared with the same period last year. This is an increase from the 6.5% decline in 2011. Although Abertis has maintained stable earnings in spite of plummeting traffic volumes, escalation in country risk could, in our view, put downward pressure on Abertis’ business risk profile, which we currently assess as “excellent”. It could also impact the credit metrics of the company, all else remaining unchanged.

The CreditWatch placement on Abertis also reflects the potential impact on our ratings of Abertis’ planned acquisition of the Brazilian and Chilean toll road operators of Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL; not rated). Abertis indicated that this transaction, which remains subject to various approvals, would involve OHL taking a 10% stake in Abertis. Abertis purchased 5% of its owns shares from Spain-based construction-concession group ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S.A . (ACS; not rated) on April 26, 2012, taking its treasury stock to 10%. At the same time, OHL purchased the remaining 5% that ACS held in Abertis via an equity swap.

Although the OHL acquisition would increase the diversity of Abertis, it could, in our view, put downward pressure on the ratings. This is because it would expose Abertis’ business activities to Brazil (BBB/Stable/A-3 foreign currency rating) and, in our view, to higher regulatory risk than in Abertis’ main markets of Spain and France.

The acquisition, as well as the weak economic environment in Spain, could weaken Abertis’ financial metrics, which would otherwise benefit from asset sales in the first quarter of 2012. We await clarification of any change in financial policy resulting from the change in ownership.

The CreditWatch placements on Sanef and HIT reflect our equalization of the ratings on these companies with the rating on Abertis, their controlling shareholder.

We assess Abertis’ liquidity position as “adequate” under our criteria. We estimate that sources of liquidity for the 12 months to March 31, 2013, will cover uses of liquidity by about 1.5x.

We estimate liquidity sources over the period of about EUR4.7 billion. These include:

-- Unrestricted cash and short-term liquid investments of EUR1.2 billion as of March 31, 2012;

-- Cash flow from operations in 2012 of about EUR1.5 billion; and

-- About EUR2.0 billion available under bank lines that expire after March 31, 2013. Abertis also has EUR230 million available under bank lines that mature in the coming year, and which we therefore do not include in our liquidity calculations.

We anticipate that Abertis’ liquidity needs will be about EUR2.9 billion over the period, comprising:

-- Debt maturities of about EUR0.9 billion;

-- Capital spending, treasury share acquisition, and dividend payments of about EUR1.7 billion; and

-- About EUR350 million of credit puts that could be triggered by a downgrade of Abertis by up to three notches.

We do not anticipate that Abertis will make any further contribution to the Radiales ring road project in Madrid.

Abertis expects that Sanef will maintain adequate headroom under its financial covenants. Following repayment of the loans maturing in 2013, HIT’s financing no longer includes any financial covenants.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement on Abertis, HIT, and Sanef within 90 days, or sooner if possible, following confirmation of Abertis’ acquisition of OHL’s toll road operators in Brazil and Chile and its financing. In order to resolve the CreditWatch, we will assess the likely effect of escalating country risk in Spain and the potential acquisition on Abertis’ business and/or financial risk profiles.

We could lower the ratings on these companies by one or more notches, although we view a downgrade or more than two notches as unlikely.

We could remove the ratings from CreditWatch and affirm them if any weakening in business risk was offset by an improvement in Abertis’ credit metrics in the near term.

Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.

Holding d‘Infrastructures de Transport S.A.S.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Neg/-- BBB+/Stable/--

Sanef

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2

Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.

Senior Unsecured BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+

HIT Finance B.V.

Senior Unsecured* BBB/Watch Neg BBB

Holding d‘Infrastructures de Transport S.A.S.

Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB

Sanef

Senior Unsecured BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+

*Guaranteed by Holding d‘Infraestructures de Transport S.A.S.