#Credit Markets
April 30, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Sanef

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Sanef -------------------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Highway and

street

construction

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Apr-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

08-Apr-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR750 mil sr unsecd fxd/fltg rate bank ln due

12/31/2024 AA- 30-Nov-2011

(bnd ins: Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd.)

EUR750 mil sr unsecd fxd/fltg rate bank ln due

12/31/2024 BBB+/WatchN 19-Apr-2010

