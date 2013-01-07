FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coal miner Bumi Plc to review capex plans
January 7, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Coal miner Bumi Plc to review capex plans

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi Plc said it would review its capital expenditure programme and defer some of its expansion plans as a result of weak thermal coal prices in the second half of 2012.

“We believe that the conditions are not right for the (around) $288m proposed overland conveyor and power plant projects at Binungan to proceed at this juncture,” Chief Executive Nick von Schirnding said in a statement on Monday, his first since taking over the role in the new year.

Bumi, one of the world’s largest exporters of thermal coal, was set up two years ago by financier Nat Rothschild and part owns Bumi Resources with the Bakrie Group, but the two sides have been involved in a dispute amid concerns over corporate governance.

