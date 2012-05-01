TEXT-S&P ratings - Clydesdale Bank PLC

May 01 -
Ratings -- Clydesdale Bank PLC ------------------------------------ 01-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
27-Jul-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : United Kingdom (Unsolicited Ratings)
Rating Rating Date
US$100 bil med-term note Prog 12/01/2008: sr
unsecd AAA 02-Dec-2008
US$100.000 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2005:
sr unsecd BBB+ 01-Dec-2011
EUR750 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 159 due
05/30/2012 BBB+ 01-Dec-2011
US$100.000 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2005:
sub BBB- 01-Dec-2011
£250 mil var rate dated subordinated notes due
02/17/2016 BBB- 01-Dec-2011
£200 mil 5.75% med-term nts ser 155 due
03/30/2017 BBB- 01-Dec-2011
US$100 bil med-term note Prog 12/01/2008: S-T
debt A-1+ 04-Aug-2009
GLOBAL CP prog auth amt US$5 bil A-2 01-Dec-2011
US$100.000 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2005:
S-T debt A-2 01-Dec-2011