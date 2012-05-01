FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Clydesdale Bank PLC
#Credit Markets
May 1, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Clydesdale Bank PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 01 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Clydesdale Bank PLC ------------------------------------ 01-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

27-Jul-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : United Kingdom (Unsolicited Ratings)

Rating Rating Date

US$100 bil med-term note Prog 12/01/2008: sr

unsecd AAA 02-Dec-2008

US$100.000 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2005:

sr unsecd BBB+ 01-Dec-2011

EUR750 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 159 due

05/30/2012 BBB+ 01-Dec-2011

US$100.000 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2005:

sub BBB- 01-Dec-2011

£250 mil var rate dated subordinated notes due

02/17/2016 BBB- 01-Dec-2011

£200 mil 5.75% med-term nts ser 155 due

03/30/2017 BBB- 01-Dec-2011

US$100 bil med-term note Prog 12/01/2008: S-T

debt A-1+ 04-Aug-2009

GLOBAL CP prog auth amt US$5 bil A-2 01-Dec-2011

US$100.000 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2005:

S-T debt A-2 01-Dec-2011

