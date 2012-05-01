FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Clydesdale Bank otlk to pos; BBB+/A-2 rtgs afmd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 01 -

Overview

-- On April 30, 2012, National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) announced the transfer of approximately GBP6.2 billion of commercial real estate loans from its U.K. subsidiary Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale) to NAB.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on Clydesdale to positive from stable and affirming the ‘BBB+/A-2’ ratings.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that Clydesdale could maintain a risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification adjustments above 10% on a sustainable basis following the loan transfer to its parent, NAB.

Rating Action

On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Clydesdale.

