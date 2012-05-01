FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Turkey (Republic of)
#Credit Markets
May 1, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Turkey (Republic of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 01 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Turkey (Republic of) ----------------------------------- 01-May-2012

===============================================================================

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Turkey

Local currency BBB-/Stable/A-3

Foreign currency BB/Stable/B Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 900123

Mult. CUSIP6: 900147

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Sep-2011 BBB-/A-3 BB/B

19-Feb-2010 BB+/B BB/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

TRY8.284 bil 9.% nts due 05/21/2014 BBB- 20-Sep-2011

TRY1.71 bil 2.% nts due 01/29/2014 BBB- 23-Jan-2012

TRY2.147 bil 5.% nts due 12/04/2013 BBB- 23-Jan-2012

TRY1.09 bil 1.25% nts due 05/04/2016 BBB- 23-Jan-2012

TRY3.004 bil zero cpn nts due 07/17/2013 BBB- 23-Jan-2012

