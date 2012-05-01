TEXT-S&P summary: Securitas AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 01 -

Summary analysis -- Securitas AB ---------------------------------- 01-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Security systems

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 81373F

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Mar-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

25-Oct-2000 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based security services provider Securitas AB reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of Securitas’ business risk profile as “strong” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate.”