TEXT-S&P summary: Securitas AB

May 01 -
Summary analysis -- Securitas AB ---------------------------------- 01-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Security systems
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 81373F
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Mar-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
25-Oct-2000 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based security services provider Securitas AB reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of Securitas’ business risk profile as “strong” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate.”