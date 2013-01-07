TEXT-S&P summary: Axeria Prevoyance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 07 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Axeria Prevoyance ----------------------------- 07-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: France

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Sep-2006 A-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on France-based insurer Axeria Prevoyance, the main insurance carrier of France’s largest wholesale insurance broker, April, reflect its core status to the group. We view Axeria Prevoyance as an integral part of April, reflecting its strong and successful fit in the group’s strategy.

Our strong assessment of investments, liquidity, and financial flexibility help underpin the ratings on Axeria Prevoyance. These strengths are partly offset by a competitive position which we consider to be good, as we define the term, but out-of-line with the rating due to its focus on niche segments predominantly within the French market. Furthermore, we consider that the financial profile has weakened recently, primarily due to a decline in the company’s operating performance.

We anticipate that operating results will remain constrained in the medium term due to the difficult market and economic conditions and the continued negative impact of certain of the group’s strategic initiatives on its financial profile. For the second year in a row, April’s earnings were below our base-case assumptions in 2011, with a pre-tax return on revenue of 10.2% versus our expectations of 15% in 2011 and 2012. Similarly, April’s return on equity was 12.1% in 2011 according to our calculations, while our base-case assumption was at least 15% in 2011 and 2012. While acknowledging that adverse financial markets have played their part in the deterioration for 2011, we also consider that a number of strategic initiatives have had an adverse impact on April’s financial profile in recent years. Among these, we have observed unprofitable expansion in property/casualty (P&C) business, some unsuccessful expansions--such as in Italy or the U.K.--as well as difficulties in streamlining the group’s proprietary distribution network, which in our view continues to weigh on the group’s cost structure.

We recognize that April’s management is actively looking to improve operating performance and exit lines of business that do not meet return targets. Recent decisions have included prioritizing the brokerage business over risk carrying, rate increases, and portfolio pruning in property/casualty (P/C) business, as well as efforts to streamline the group’s distribution networks. In response to this, April’s reported earnings have started to improve: the ratio of operating profit reported to turnover rose to 12.5% in the first half of 2012 from 12.3% in the first half of 2011. However, the improvement in April’s earnings will be slow.

Axeria Prevoyance’s financial strength ratings reflect its core status to April and continue to be supported by April’s strong financial flexibility and strong liquidity, as well as strong capital adequacy at Axeria Prevoyance. Thanks to the substantial cash flows generated by the brokerage business, April has been able to self-finance its organic and external growth in recent years. The group’s debt leverage ratio remains very low; debt reported to capital was only 1% in 2011, which compares positively with other rated brokers.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our belief that the adverse economy and increasing competitive or regulatory pressure in the creditor term life and health segment might exacerbate April’s difficulties in restoring its profit fundamentals to past levels.

We might lower the ratings if:

-- April’s earnings did not meet our earnings expectations stated above;

-- April’s debt leverage ratio were to increase significantly to above 20%, although we view this scenario as remote; or

-- April’s strategic or financial support toward Axeria Prevoyance were to weaken; for example, if the group did not maintain its capitalization at strong levels.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if April’s earnings met our expectations while maintaining a stable business profile.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008

-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004