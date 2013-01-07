FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Albea Beauty Holdings S.A.
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Albea Beauty Holdings S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 07 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Albea Beauty Holdings S.A. ----------------------------- 07-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Nondurable goods,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 012605

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jan-2013 B+/-- B+/--

08-Oct-2012 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$385 mil 8.375% nts due 11/01/2019 4 08-Oct-2012

