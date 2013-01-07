TEXT-S&P ratings - Albea Beauty Holdings S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 07 -
Ratings -- Albea Beauty Holdings S.A. ----------------------------- 07-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Nondurable goods,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 012605
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Jan-2013 B+/-- B+/--
08-Oct-2012 --/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$385 mil 8.375% nts due 11/01/2019 4 08-Oct-2012