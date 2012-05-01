TEXT-S&P says quiet spell has ended for European CMBS borrowers

May 01 -

OVERVIEW

-- March’s loan-level performance was relatively stable, but April’s data so far indicate a return to the norm.

-- About half of our March rating actions were downgrades, based largely on our views on deteriorating creditworthiness.

-- In April, Titan Europe 2006-1’s liquidity facility provider allowed a liquidity facility draw, after earlier declaring an event of default.

Although Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has seen relatively quiet loan-level activity in European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), reports indicate that it’s back to business as usual in April.

According to “European CMBS Monthly Bulletin (April 2012): Borrowers Are Back Under The Weather,” published yesterday, 10 of April’s 29 maturing loans have so far failed to meet their maturity obligations, and eight more loans have entered special servicing.

This contrasts with loan-level activity in March, when:

-- The only loan scheduled to mature repaid in full at maturity;

-- There were no new delinquencies, and two loans were resolved and removed from our delinquencies index (one at a loss); and

-- Two loans came out of our special servicing index, and two were transferred into special servicing.

The note level in March painted a more realistic picture, as about half of our rating actions were downgrades: We lowered our ratings on 39 tranches in 11 transactions. These actions were based largely on our views on deteriorating creditworthiness, increased refinance risk, and increased likelihood of principal losses.

Although in April, Titan Europe 2006-1 PLC’s liquidity facility provider, HSBC Bank PLC ermitted a liquidity facility draw of about EUR3.6 million--after stating that it was cancelling its commitment and declaring a liquidity facility event of default two months earlier.

On March 2, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all of the notes in Titan Europe 2006-1. This followed a February 2012 statement issued by HSBC Bank that no further liquidity facility drawings or stand-by drawings could be made, because an event of default had occurred under the liquidity facility (see “Ratings In CMBS Transaction Titan Europe 2006-1 On CreditWatch Negative After Declaration Of Liquidity Event Of Default”).

The statement considered that the prepayment amounts received on one of the loans backing the transaction had been misapplied. According to the April notice, the issuer, cash manager, servicer, liquidity facility provider, and note trustee continue to discuss the matter. Currently, disagreement continues on the interpretation of provisions in the transaction documents concerning repayment of principal and liquidity draws.

However, the notice states that the parties have concluded that a proportion of principal repayments made to the class A noteholders on the January 2012 payment date should have been used to repay the liquidity facility provider for liquidity drawings made by the issuer. Additionally, it indicates that the cash manager has begun discussions with Clearstream Luxembourg and Euroclear to correct this allocation.

Our ratings in Titan Europe 2006-1 remain on CreditWatch negative, pending the resolution of this matter.

