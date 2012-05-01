TEXT-S&P report: Weakest links count continues to increase

May 01 - The number of global weakest links rose to 127 on April 25 from 125 on March 16, said an article published today by Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research, titled “Global Weakest Links And Default Rates: Weakest Links Are On The Rise.”

Weakest links are issuers rated ‘B-’ or lower with either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The 127 weakest links have total rated debt worth $194.6 billion.

“In 2012, 32 issuers so far have defaulted through April 25, including confidential entities,” said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research. “These defaulted issuers have outstanding debt worth $37.4 billion.”

In 2011, 53 defaulted issuers had combined outstanding debt worth $87.7 billion. By comparison, 82 issuers defaulted on debt worth $97.5 billion in 2010, and 264 issuers defaulted on debt worth $627.7 billion in 2009.

The 12-month-trailing global corporate speculative-grade default rate increased to 2.4% in March from 2.2% in February. Regionally, the U.S. corporate speculative-grade corporate default rate increased to 2.52% from 2.43%, while the European default rate decreased to 2.26% from 2.33%. The default rate in the emerging markets increased to 1.47% from 1.02%.

The U.S. has the highest number of weakest links with 77, or 61% of the global total. “By sector, media and entertainment, banks, forest products and building materials, and utilities have the greatest concentrations of weakest links,” said Ms. Vazza.

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 3% in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, real GDP grew by 1.8%.