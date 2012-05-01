FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Mondi outlook to positive;afrms 'BBB-' rtg
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 1, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Mondi outlook to positive;afrms 'BBB-' rtg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 01 -

Overview

-- South Africa-headquartered paper and packaging producer Mondi Group (Mondi) improved its operating and financial performance in 2011, and its credit metrics remain strong compared with the levels we consider commensurate with the current rating.

-- We believe that Mondi’s improved performance has provided the group with a cushion to withstand potentially weakening operating conditions in 2012.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Mondi to positive from stable and affirming our ‘BBB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on the group.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that Mondi may be able to sustain the improvement in its credit metrics, despite potentially weakening operating conditions in 2012.

Rating Action

On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised to positive from stable its outlook on South Africa-headquartered paper and packaging producer Mondi Group (Mondi). At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on Mondi. In addition, we affirmed our ‘BBB-’ issue rating on the group’s senior unsecured debt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.