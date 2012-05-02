FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Taiwan's Chailease's bond 'A(twn)'
May 2, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Taiwan's Chailease's bond 'A(twn)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Long-term funding sources were expanded in late 2011 and early 2012 to alleviate refinancing risk. Capitalisation is considered adequate to withstand a cyclical downturn. This is despite constraints from its growth strategy and enlarged guarantees for its subsidiaries’ borrowings, mostly used to support their Chinese operations.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that Chailease will maintain its adequate capitalisation and enforce risk governance amid a challenging operating environment. Rating upgrade is unlikely in the near- to medium-term due to size constraints. Negative rating action may result from significant deterioration in Chailease’s or 100% parent Chailease Holding Company Ltd. (Cayman)’s credit profile, including in asset quality and leverage.

Established in 1977, Chailease is the largest leasing company in Taiwan with an around 45% market share. Chailease is the flagship subsidiary of Chailease Holding Company Ltd. (Cayman). Andre Koo and his allies collectively control a majority stake in Chailease Holding Company Ltd. (Cayman) and four out of nine board seats.

For a detailed credit profile on Chailease, please refer to Fitch’s credit report dated 16 January 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch has affirmed Chailease’s ratings as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: ‘BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: ‘F3’

- National Long-Term rating: ‘A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating: ‘F1(twn)'

