TEXT-S&P:Ratings on ANZ unchanged after 2012 half-year results

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 02 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ: AA-/Stable/A-1+) are unchanged following ANZ’s results announcement for its fiscal first half ended March 31, 2012.

“ANZ’s results for its half year ended March 31, 2012, are within Standard & Poor’s expectations in the context of our strong ‘AA-’ long-term rating on the bank,” said Gavin Gunning, a credit analyst at Standard & Poor‘s. “The results contained no major surprises impacting key rating factors, either positively or negatively, at the current rating level.” The results reflected ANZ’s good quality earning capabilities by domestic and international standards. While ANZ’s Australia division results were negatively impacted by squeezed interest margins in an environment of subdued credit growth, the bank nonetheless improved profitability overall, compared to its previous half year ended Sept. 30, 2011. Profitability from ANZ’s New Zealand; Asia Pacific, Europe, and America (APEA); and Institutional divisions improved over its March 2012 half year.

“Our stable outlook on ANZ reflects our view that our ratings on ANZ are likely to remain unchanged over the next one to two years,” said Mr. Gunning. “Standard & Poor’s is currently of the opinion that prospects for either positive or negative ratings momentum, in the short- to medium-term, are unlikely.” While funding remains challenging for the Australian major banks, there were no substantive new or concerning funding issues that emerged from the ANZ results, at the current rating level. Further, we continue to assess ANZ’s capitalization and earnings, and risk position, as “adequate” taking into account marginally improved regulatory capital ratios and slightly lower gross impaired assets reported by ANZ in its half year results.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011