TEXT-S&P rates Hutchison's prpsd perpetual capital securities 'BBB'

May 02 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB’ long-term issue rating and ‘cnA+’ Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of benchmark-size perpetual capital securities guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (HWL; A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--). Hutchison Whampoa International (12) Ltd., a 100%-owned special purpose subsidiary of HWL, will issue the U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated securities.

The securities will have optionally deferrable distributions unless HWL pays distributions on any parity or junior securities. We have rated the issue two notches below the long-term corporate credit rating on HWL to reflect the securities’ subordinated status and optional deferability.

Standard & Poor’s has assigned “intermediate” equity content to the securities. This means that we will treat 50% of the principal as equity and 50% of the distributions as dividends while calculating our financial ratios. HWL will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The margin on the securities will step up by 100 basis points in the tenth year. And the issuer has the option to redeem at year five and on each distribution payment date thereafter. These features are consistent with our intermediate equity assessment because of the existence of a replacement capital covenant, which will become effective from the issuance date.

