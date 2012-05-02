TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 02 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. ---------------- 02-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Commercial Banks
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-May-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
11-Jul-2006 NR/-- --/--
===============================================================================