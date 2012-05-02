FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 02 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. ---------------- 02-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Commercial Banks

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-May-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

11-Jul-2006 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================

