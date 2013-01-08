TEXT-S&P ratings - Ericsson (Telefonaktiebolaget L.M.)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Ericsson (Telefonaktiebolaget L.M.) -------------------- 08-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Telephone and

telegraph

apparatus

Mult. CUSIP6: 294829

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jun-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

28-Feb-2005 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR500 mil 5.375% med-term nts due 06/27/2017 BBB+ 25-Jun-2007

EUR375 mil fltg rate med-term nts due

06/27/2014 BBB+ 25-Jun-2007

US$5 bil med-term note Prog 05/10/2011: sr

unsecd BBB+ 30-Mar-2009

EUR600 mil 5.00% nts due 06/24/2013 BBB+ 25-Jun-2009

US$1 bil 4.125% nts due 05/15/2022 BBB+ 03-May-2012