FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Ericsson (Telefonaktiebolaget L.M.)
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2013 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Ericsson (Telefonaktiebolaget L.M.)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Ericsson (Telefonaktiebolaget L.M.) -------------------- 08-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Telephone and

telegraph

apparatus

Mult. CUSIP6: 294829

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jun-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

28-Feb-2005 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR500 mil 5.375% med-term nts due 06/27/2017 BBB+ 25-Jun-2007

EUR375 mil fltg rate med-term nts due

06/27/2014 BBB+ 25-Jun-2007

US$5 bil med-term note Prog 05/10/2011: sr

unsecd BBB+ 30-Mar-2009

EUR600 mil 5.00% nts due 06/24/2013 BBB+ 25-Jun-2009

US$1 bil 4.125% nts due 05/15/2022 BBB+ 03-May-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.