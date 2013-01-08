TEXT-S&P ratings - Ericsson (Telefonaktiebolaget L.M.)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 08 -
Ratings -- Ericsson (Telefonaktiebolaget L.M.) -------------------- 08-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Telephone and
telegraph
apparatus
Mult. CUSIP6: 294829
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jun-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
28-Feb-2005 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR500 mil 5.375% med-term nts due 06/27/2017 BBB+ 25-Jun-2007
EUR375 mil fltg rate med-term nts due
06/27/2014 BBB+ 25-Jun-2007
US$5 bil med-term note Prog 05/10/2011: sr
unsecd BBB+ 30-Mar-2009
EUR600 mil 5.00% nts due 06/24/2013 BBB+ 25-Jun-2009
US$1 bil 4.125% nts due 05/15/2022 BBB+ 03-May-2012