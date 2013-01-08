FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - China Tianrui Group Cement Co. Ltd.
January 8, 2013 / 10:22 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - China Tianrui Group Cement Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- China Tianrui Group Cement Co. Ltd. -------------------- 08-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 16952B

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Jan-2013 NR/-- NR/--

19-Apr-2012 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

