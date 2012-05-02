TEXT-Fitch:Singapore banks' risks likely to increase from abroad

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 02 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that downward rating pressure could gradually increase for Singapore banks, as their credit profiles become increasingly linked to Asia’s high-growth markets, through overseas expansion and rising economic integration among major Asian countries.

However, the likely maintenance of strong balance sheets and prudence in expansion, together with Singapore’s conservative regulator, would help the banks preserve their financial profiles and high credit ratings in the near- to medium-term. This is reflected in the Stable Rating Outlook.

China, India and Indonesia are Asia’s three largest economies with high growth potential. However, risks in emerging markets, particularly in the economy and banking sector, tend to be higher than in steady and developed countries. Moreover, many Asian economies, notably Singapore and Hong Kong, are becoming more interlinked with developments in China through financial and trade channels. Fitch expects the importance of India and Indonesia in Asia to also rise in the medium term.

Singapore is a small economy and domestic banks have always sought growth abroad. Their regional expansion record has been generally conservative, with subsidiaries operating in a self-sustaining manner, where deposit growth and risk-adjusted returns are prioritised over loan growth. The associated risks have been manageable relative to the balance sheet size of the banks, whose historical strengths lie in their core capitalisation and deposit bases in Singapore. Strict regulations play a role in Singapore banks having strong loss-absorption capacities and demonstrating their resilience through economic cycles. Without these offsetting features, the risk profile of high-growth markets could begin to weigh on the banks’ high ratings.

