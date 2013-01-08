FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - La Financiere Atalian SA
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - La Financiere Atalian SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- La Financiere Atalian SA ------------------------------- 08-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Services, NEC

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Jan-2013 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR235 mil nts due 12/31/2020 B 08-Jan-2013

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.