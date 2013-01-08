TEXT-S&P ratings - La Financiere Atalian SA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- La Financiere Atalian SA ------------------------------- 08-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Services, NEC
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Jan-2013 B+/-- B+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR235 mil nts due 12/31/2020 B 08-Jan-2013