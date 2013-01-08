TEXT-S&P ratings - La Financiere Atalian SA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- La Financiere Atalian SA ------------------------------- 08-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Services, NEC

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Jan-2013 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR235 mil nts due 12/31/2020 B 08-Jan-2013