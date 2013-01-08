TEXT-S&P assigns Atalian 'B+' long-term rating;outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 08 -

Overview

-- France-based facilities services provider La Financiere Atalian S.A. (Atalian) is issuing EUR235 million of senior unsecured notes to refinance its existing bank facilities.

-- We are assigning our ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating to Atalian and our ‘B’ issue rating to the senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Atalian will continue to generate stable revenue growth, good profitability, and stable cash flow despite our forecast of sluggish growth in its key markets.

Rating Action

On Jan. 8, 2013, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) to France-based facilities services provider La Financiere Atalian S.A. (Atalian). The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our ‘B’ issue rating to Atalian’s EUR235 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating on the notes is ‘5’, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.