TEXT-Fitch:Czech Republic political events not a rating threat

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 02 - The political events of late April in the Czech Republic, which saw the centre-right government led by Prime Minister Petr Necas survive a confidence vote with a reduced parliamentary majority, do not in themselves have any implications for the country’s ‘A+’ rating with Stable Outlook, Fitch Ratings says. The confidence vote was prompted by a split in the junior coalition partner, the Public Affairs (VV) party.

The government’s smaller majority could make it harder to deliver on its fiscal tightening plans, which envisage tax increases and further spending cuts bringing the budget deficit below 3% of GDP in 2013.

The government might also need to make some concessions to avoid an escalation of public protests, such as that seen in Prague on April 22, although these appear to have an anti-corruption as well as anti-austerity component.

But the country delivered a strong budgetary performance in 2010-11, when the budget deficit narrowed from 5.8% of GDP in 2009 to 3.1% of GDP versus an original government target of 4.6%, primarily owing to lower investment by municipalities, state organisations and universities. This leaves it in a strong enough fiscal position to tolerate a slight upward revision of fiscal targets.

In the 2011 convergence programme update, the government set a deficit target of 3.5% and 2.9% of GDP in 2012 and 2013. Based on these projections, public debt would peak at 42.8% in 2013 and improve from 2014. This medium-term path would be consistent with the Czech Republic’s ‘A+’ rating. The stronger 2011 fiscal outturn might lead to a faster reduction of public debt which we would see as rating positive. However, it has also created room for a slightly more expansionary fiscal policy which we would not necessarily perceive to have a negative impact on the ratings.

Significant progress has also been made on longer-term reforms including the key areas of pensions and healthcare, making the political friction within the centre-right coalition less of a concern than it was when we affirmed the rating last July.

Even if an early parliamentary/general election were called - as seemed possible ahead of last Friday’s confidence vote - we do not think it would necessarily endanger fiscal consolidation. Much of the groundwork has already been laid, and Czech governments have a recent track record of fiscal prudence, keeping budget deficits close to or below 3% of GDP in 2004-2008.

The opposition Social Democrats have promised to reverse some recent reforms and it would be reasonable to expect them to have a less ambitious fiscal agenda. But there is no clear reason to anticipate a major turnaround in fiscal policies if they came to power. If an election were called, we would observe any resulting policy changes and potentially comment accordingly.