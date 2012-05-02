FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch appoints new office head in Turkey
May 2, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch appoints new office head in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 02 - Fitch Ratings has announced the appointment of Gulcan Ustay as its Office Head in Turkey, succeeding Botan Berker, who enjoyed a successful 13-year career at Fitch culminating in an 11-year spell as Country Head.

Prior to joining Fitch in 2005 Gulcan worked for over 10 years in the regional and international banking sector, firstly with Iktisat and later with HSBC. During her career she has worked in areas including credit analysis and debt origination in the international capital markets

A graduate of New York and Ankara Universities, Gulcan currently oversees business development in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Romania for Fitch, leading relationship management with banks, corporates, local and regional governments and asset managers as well as developing the strategic marketing plans for structured finance and covered bond rating services.

She took up her new role earlier this month.

