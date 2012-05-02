FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch asgns Bank of Ceylon's USD snr nts final 'BB-' rtg
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch asgns Bank of Ceylon's USD snr nts final 'BB-' rtg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka-based Bank of Ceylon’s (BOC) USD500m senior unsecured notes due 2017 a final rating of ‘BB-'. This follows the completion of the notes issue and the receipt of documents conforming to information previously received.

The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 17 April 2012. The notes are rated at the same level as BOC’s ‘BB-’ Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT FC IDR). The notes carry an interest rate of 6.875% per annum.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.