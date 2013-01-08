FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aviva to sell Delta Lloyd stake
January 8, 2013 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

Aviva to sell Delta Lloyd stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc said it was intending to sell its remaining stake in Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd, a disposal that forms part of a reorganisation at Britain’s no.2 insurer.

Aviva plans to sell all its 34.3 million shares in Delta Lloyd, it said on Tuesday, with an accelerated bookbuild to start immediately.

“This sale will be a good start to 2013 and supports our strategy to narrow focus and make Aviva a more nimble and athletic organisation,” said Chief Executive Mark Wilson.

Aviva raised 318 million pounds via a sale of 37 million shares in Delta Lloyd last July.

