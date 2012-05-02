FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Aviva Group
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Aviva Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 02 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Aviva International Insurance Ltd. ------------ 02-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency AA-/Negative/NR

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Oct-2011 AA-/NR --/NR

08-Apr-2003 AA-/A-1+ --/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the core operating entities of U.K.-based Aviva PLC reflect the group’s very strong competitive position, positive strategic management, diversified earnings profile, and very strong liquidity. Offsetting factors are the relative weakness of capitalization, the difficult operating environment in its key markets, and constrained financial flexibility.

