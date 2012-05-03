FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch asgns SEW Infrastructure's pref shares final 'Fitch A(ind)'
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 3, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch asgns SEW Infrastructure's pref shares final 'Fitch A(ind)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based SEW Infrastructure Limited’s (SEW) INR500m non-convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares a final rating of ‘Fitch A(ind)'. This follows the receipt of final transaction documents conforming to information previously received.

The instrument is rated one notch lower than SEW’s National Long-Term ‘Fitch A+(ind)’ rating due to its subordinated nature. According to the terms of the instrument, a downgrade of the debt rating below investment-grade (‘Fitch BBB-(ind)') would be an event of default. This covenant could cause the rating to move directly from ‘Fitch BBB(ind)’ to ‘Fitch C(ind)’ or ‘Fitch D(ind)'.

Fitch notes another stringent financial covenant which defines an increase in book debt/EBITDA above 4.5x as an event of default. Since the covenant is close to Fitch’s guideline for negative rating action on the National Long-Term rating (net adjusted debt/EBITDA above 4.5x), the covenant may be triggered even close to the current rating levels, leading to a downgrade by several notches. The company’s book debt/EBIDTA for the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) was 2.55x.

Fitch also currently has the following ratings on SEW:

National Long-Term rating: ‘Fitch A+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR2.85bn long-term loans: ‘Fitch A+(ind)’

INR4.22bn cash credit limits: ‘Fitch A+(ind)’

INR0.5bn non-convertible debentures: ‘Fitch A+(ind)’

INR1.5bn short-term bank loans: ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

INR22.46bn non-fund based limits: ‘Fitch A+(ind)'/‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

*INR3.7bn commercial paper/short-term debt: ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

*Carved out of cash credit limits

For SEW’s rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled, “SEW Infrastructure Downgraded to ‘Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable”, dated 7 December 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.