TEXT-S&P ratings - Swiss Life AG, Niederlassung fuer Deutschland

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Swiss Life AG, Niederlassung fuer Deutschland ---------- 03-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2012 A-/-- --/--

12-Nov-2008 BBB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 03-May-2012