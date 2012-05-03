FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Swiss Life AG, Niederlassung fuer Deutschland
#Credit Markets
May 3, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Swiss Life AG, Niederlassung fuer Deutschland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Swiss Life AG, Niederlassung fuer Deutschland ---------- 03-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2012 A-/-- --/--

12-Nov-2008 BBB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 03-May-2012

